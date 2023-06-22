Dean Brody To Be Honoured By CCMA With Humanitarian Award

Dean Brody will be honoured at September’s CCMA Awards with the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award, it was announced Thursday.

The country star created his eponymous foundation in 2011 to support the rescue of young girls and the prevention of exploitation and trafficking in Brazil.

“The Dean Brody Foundation was started after a life-changing trip, in hopes of giving a voice to the voiceless,” Brody explained, in a release.

The singer personally donated more than $500,000 to the organization, which partnered in 2021 with International Justice Mission to fight the online exploitation of children in the Philippines.

Brody has also supported charities at home, including helping children in his hometown of Cranbrook, BC access minor hockey programs.

“I am incredibly honoured to be receiving this year’s Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award to be able to further shine a spotlight on the causes that I hold deeply to my heart and have supported through this foundation,” he said.

CCMA president Amy Jeninga said, in a release: “The extraordinary impact of The Dean Brody Foundation in communities across the world is awe-inspiring, and we are so pleased to be able to shine a spotlight on Dean and celebrate his selfless mission.

“Dean’s willingness to step-up and use his platform for change, along with his commitment to causes both global and right in his own backyard, are a testament to his character, and the CCMA is thrilled to highlight the work he continues to do.”

Brody will accept the award during Country Music Week 2023, which runs from Sept. 14 to 16 in Hamilton.

The 2023 CCMA Awards will air live from Hamilton, Ont. on CTV and stream on CTV.ca and the CTV app on Sept. 16. Brody will perform on the show along with The Reklaws, Josh Ross and Carly Pearce.