Debbie Gibson To Publish Her Memoir

'80s teen pop sensation Debbie Gibson has announced plans to publish her memoir.

According to Publishers Weekly, Gallery Books, who will also be published Britney Spears' The Woman In Me, has acquired the North American rights to the untitled memoir by Gibson who “reflects on her hard-won journey as a pioneering young female singer-songwriter-producer and Broadway star” and “connects her journey to that of the audience who grew up with her.”

Gibson excitedly confirmed the news on Instagram with a video, adding that "I can’t wait to share my stories with you so that you all may gain inspiration and tools for navigating your own journey cuz my connection to all of you is what has always motivated me more than anything ! It’s so fitting that in this chapter and, specifically on this day as I arrive at my happy place which represents freedom and adventure and peace, I get to share this news! Stay tuned for details as they unfold. So excited to start this process and embark on yet another adventure !!!"

The book will no doubt shed some light on her run as a teenaged chart-topper in the 1980s with hits like "Out of the Blue" and "Foolish Beat," as well as her rumoured rivalry with fellow pop phenom Tiffany, her successful stints on Broadway, and (hopefully!) her recurring roles in the Mega Shark movie franchise.

See the video below.