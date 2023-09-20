DEBBY FRIDAY Wins The 2023 Polaris Music Prize

Toronto's DEBBY FRIDAY is this year's winner of the Polaris Music Prize.

The Nigerian-Canadian artist was awarded the $50,000 prize for her 2023 album, GOOD LUCK, a brooding, post-club juggernaut that blends electronic, industrial, goth and pop.

She humbly announced the victory on social media, with the simple caption, "just won the polaris prize lmao 🥲".

The annual prize is given to the best Canadian album of the year based on artistic merit without regard to genre, sales history or label affiliation. It was determined by a Grand Jury of 11 music media professionals drawn from the greater Polaris jury pool of 205 music media and selecters from across the country. Previous winners include Owen Pallett, Feist, Caribou, F**ked Up, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Kaytranada, and Pierre Kwenders.

Other artists included on this year's shortlist included Alvvays, Daniel Caesar, Feist, Dan Mangan, and Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

The 2023 Polaris Short List was:

Alvvays – Blue Rev

Aysanabee – Watin

Begonia – Powder Blue

Daniel Caesar – Never Enough

Feist – Multitudes

Debby Friday – Good Luck

Gayance – Masquerade

Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

The Sadies – Colder Streams

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?

