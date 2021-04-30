Deceased Toronto Musician Gets Unusual Tribute

A Toronto funeral home last week staged the body of musician “Bonny” Brent McPherson behind a drum kit.

"We spoke about doing things differently," explained Luann Jones, a friend of McPherson and owner of Covenant House Funeral Home. "This was a conversation we had many years ago."

So, when McPherson lost his battle with cancer on April 11, at age 68, his family asked Jones to handle the arrangements.

At the visitation on April 23, McPherson was dressed in a yellow track suit and propped up behind a drum kit holding the sticks. “Bonny Brent 1952-2021” was printed on the kick drum. (See video below.)

Jones told iHeartRadio.ca that McPherson's family and friends had no idea their loved one would be displayed this way. "His wife trusted me completely," she said. "She was pleasantly surprised."

Jones, who believes this is the first time a Canadian funeral home has staged a body like this, said the process was easy. She said funeral home workers around the world have reached out to learn how it was done.

UK-born McPherson played and recorded for decades with artists in Guyana and Canada. According to his Facebook profile, he was named Best Canadian Reggae Drummer in 1986.