Dee Snider Doubles Down On Robert Plant

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider isn’t changing his tune about Robert Plant.

The 67-year-old was slammed on social media last month when he shared his thoughts on the Led Zeppelin singer during a discussion about the best rock band frontmen.

In response to someone who tweeted that “back in the late 60s & early 70s [Plant] was the quintessential rock frontman,” Snider wrote: “I'm a HUGE Plant fan vocally...but he showed me nothing as a performer. Looked amazing, great hair...stood on stage with one hand raised and sang his ass off. Not a frontman in my opinion.”

He also weighed in on the late Ronnie James Dio. “Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time," he tweeted, "but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage & sang.”

Appearing recently on the Sally Steele Rocks! podcast, Snider addressed the reactions to his comments.

“I’ve got strong opinions. People get very upset sometimes when me or a lot of celebrities express our feelings, like we’re not allowed to have an opinion,” he said. “I always say, ‘In my humble opinion,’ but trust me, that’s the first thing they cut off when they repost it.”

Snider explained: “How do you differentiate a Dee Snider or an Alice Cooper or a Robert Plant or a Bon Scott? Or a Chris Cornell, who just stood there but sang perfectly every night? I was just trying, in a social media Twitter discussion, to explain the differences. And people were up in arms: ‘How can you possibly say that Robert Plant isn’t a great frontman?’ And I love Robert. And I was just trying to… You can’t put me and Robert Plant in the same category. So how would you explain what Dee Snider does on stage and what Robert Plant does on stage?

“I was trying to do that. But people got upset.”