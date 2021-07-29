Dee Snider Says He Got COVID-19

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 – but only experienced mild symptoms because he was fully vaccinated.

“It was really minor,” the 66-year-old told Ultimate Classic Rock. “It was a little aches and pains, a little stuffiness.”

Snider, who found out he had COVID-19 from a home test, believes he caught the virus from his grandchildren following their trip to Disney World. “No one checks vaccination, no one checks tests,” he claimed. “No one’s enforcing masks. It’s packed and they’re all in lines waiting for an hour. They came back and brought it back with them. There was zero enforcement.”

The rocker downplayed his illness in a tweet on Wednesday. “I'm fully vaccinated so my symptoms were minor,” he wrote. “Advil and Sudafed totally managed them. Didn't miss a beat business wise … All symptoms gone in three days. I feel totally fine now.”

He added: “GET THE DAMN VACCINATION!”