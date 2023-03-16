Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Assaulted In Florida

A 19-year-old was arrested Monday after Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was assaulted outside a Florida hotel.

Max Edward Hartley of Ohio is accused of emerging from behind a pillar outside the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale and rushing at Allen.

The 59-year-old drummer, who lost an arm in a car crash in 1984, was knocked to the pavement and hit his head. A woman who tried to assist Allen was also assaulted.

Hartley was arrested while allegedly smashing car windows nearby and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and "abusing an elderly or disabled adult without great harm." He was released from Broward County Jail on Tuesday.

Max Edward Hartley of Avon, Ohio, in a booking photo. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Def Leppard was in south Florida for a concert with Mötley Crüe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sunday.

Reps for Allen have not commented on the incident. According to the police report, he provided “a sworn recorded statement and expressed his desire for prosecution.”