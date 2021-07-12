Deftones Postpone Tour Until Spring 2022

Deftones have announced the band has postponed its upcoming tour – which included two shows in Canada in August – until early 2022.

“As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again,” read a statement from the band. “With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting much longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets.

“We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsideration while we are on the road.”

Deftones will stop at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec on May 21, 2022 and at Toronto’s Echo Beach on May 22, 2022.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new dates but fans can also request a refund.