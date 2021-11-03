'Degrassi' Star Andrea Lewis Marries Music Exec Felix Howard

Former Degrassi: The Next Generation star Andrea Lewis shared news on Tuesday that she married music executive Felix Howard.

She and Howard were married by actor Marcel Spears at a ceremony on Oct. 28 at Paradise by Way of Kensal Green in London, England.

Lewis, 36, played Hazel Aden on Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2002 to 2006. She hails from Pickering, Ont.

Lewis reunited with Drake and their Degrassi co-stars in his 2018 video for “I’m Upset.”

Howard is a 48-year-old father of two who works as the director of A&R at BMG in London. He has written songs with Sia, Kylie Minogue and the late Amy Winehouse – and, as young boy, starred in the video for Madonna’s 1986 single “Open Your Heart.”