Demi Lovato Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees
Demi Lovato and Canada’s Orville Peck are among the Outstanding Music Artist nominees at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The LGBTQ+ advocacy organization announced the nominations in 33 categories on Wednesday and will hand out the awards at ceremonies in Los Angeles on March 30 and New York City on May 13.
Nominees for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist include Dove Cameron and Steve Lacy.
The Alberta-shot High School – based on the memoir by Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara – earned a nom in the Outstanding New TV Series category and Only Murders in the Building, co-starring Selena Gomez, is up for Outstanding Comedy Series.
In the film categories, the Harry Styles drama My Policeman is vying for Outstanding Film - Limited Release.
Singer David Archuleta’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show is nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode and the Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominees include Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and The Voice.
Jason Sheeler’s “A Country Music Comeback: Ty Herndon Knows He Should be Dead” for People is up for Outstanding Print Article.
U.S.-based iHeartMedia earned three spots on the list of nominees for Outstanding Podcast – In The Deep: Stories That Shape Us, Pridecast and Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.
Outstanding Music Artist
Anitta, Versions of Me
Betty Who, BIG!
Demi Lovato, Holy Fvck
Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams
Hayley Kiyoko, Panorama
Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic
Kim Petras, Slut Pop
Muna, Muna
Orville Peck, Bronco
Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
Brooke Eden
Doechii
Dove Cameron
Dreamer Isioma
Ethel Cain
Isaac Dunbar
Jordy
Omar Apollo
Renee Rapp
Steve Lacy
