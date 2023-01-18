Demi Lovato Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

Demi Lovato and Canada’s Orville Peck are among the Outstanding Music Artist nominees at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The LGBTQ+ advocacy organization announced the nominations in 33 categories on Wednesday and will hand out the awards at ceremonies in Los Angeles on March 30 and New York City on May 13.

Nominees for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist include Dove Cameron and Steve Lacy.

The Alberta-shot High School – based on the memoir by Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara – earned a nom in the Outstanding New TV Series category and Only Murders in the Building, co-starring Selena Gomez, is up for Outstanding Comedy Series.

In the film categories, the Harry Styles drama My Policeman is vying for Outstanding Film - Limited Release.

Singer David Archuleta’s appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show is nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode and the Outstanding Reality Competition Program nominees include Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and The Voice.

Jason Sheeler’s “A Country Music Comeback: Ty Herndon Knows He Should be Dead” for People is up for Outstanding Print Article.

U.S.-based iHeartMedia earned three spots on the list of nominees for Outstanding Podcast – In The Deep: Stories That Shape Us, Pridecast and Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Outstanding Music Artist



Anitta, Versions of Me

Betty Who, BIG!

Demi Lovato, Holy Fvck

Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams

Hayley Kiyoko, Panorama

Honey Dijon, Black Girl Magic

Kim Petras, Slut Pop

Muna, Muna

Orville Peck, Bronco

Rina Sawayama, Hold the Girl

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Brooke Eden

Doechii

Dove Cameron

Dreamer Isioma

Ethel Cain

Isaac Dunbar

Jordy

Omar Apollo

Renee Rapp

Steve Lacy