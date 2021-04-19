iHeartRadio

Demi Lovato Blasts Frozen Yogurt Shop For Its Sugar-Free Cookies

demi

Demi Lovato is giving a Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop the cold shoulder over its sugar-free cookies and “diet foods.”

The pop star, who has been public about her battles with eating disorders, launched the bizarre attack on The Big Chill in an Instagram Story over the weekend. Lovato has 102 million followers on the platform.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill] when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter,” Lovato wrote. “Do better please.”

She included the hashtag “#DietCultureVultures.”

Lovato followed up by promising that she will be “calling harmful messaging from brands or conpanies (sic) that prepetuate (sic) a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

The Bigg Chill replied via its own Instagram Stories. “We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

Lovato later shared a screenshot of a DM from the frozen yogurt shop. “We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers (sic) needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive.”

The singer replied that her experience at the shop was “triggering and awful.” She replied: “You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders - one of the deadliest mental illnesses only second to opios (sic) overdoses. Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

Lovato suggested The Bigg Chill improve its messaging. “Being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs.”

Not surprisingly, Lovato didn't find much support on social media.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Demi Lovato

Latest Videos