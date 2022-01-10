Demi Lovato Debuts Spider Tattoo On Their Head

Demi Lovato stunned fans Saturday by showing off a dramatic new tattoo.

The 29-year-old singer had a black spider inked on the side of their head that was inspired by a mythological figure in Indigenous American culture.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato explained in the Instagram Story. "She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”

Lovato’s latest tattoo was done by celebrity artist Dr. Woo.

Lovato isn’t the first music star to get an arachnid inked on their body. Eve has a black widow spider tattooed on one of her shoulders; Kehlani has a spider-themed design on one leg; and Bishop Briggs has a tarantula inked on a thigh.