Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake To Perform On Inauguration Special

Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi are among the stars who will celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as U.S. president in a prime-time special on Jan. 20.

"I was left speechless when I was asked to perform," Lovato admitted, in an Instagram post.

Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks, will showcase “the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before,” according to a release.

More artists are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the inauguration.

Timberlake said he will perform “Better Days,” a song he wrote and recorded with Ant Clemons.

“This past year brought a lot of frustration, grief, anger — and there were times when it was easy to feel powerless,” Timberlake said, in an Instagram post. “This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful... and keep working towards a better, more equal future.

“We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country... but I hope now, despite the past four years, we are on our way.”

Biden and vice president Kamala Harris will make appearances during the 90-minute special, which will be broadcast starting at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, CBS, NBC and cable news channels CNN and MSNBC. The show will also stream on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and other platforms.

In 2016, Donald Trump celebrated his inauguration with country singers Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down.