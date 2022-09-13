Demi Lovato On Touring: 'I Can't Do This Anymore'

Demi Lovato told fans on Tuesday she is “sick” and can’t do anymore tours.

“I’m so f**king sick I can’t get out of bed,” the 30-year-old pop star shared in an Instagram Story. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.”

Lovato later deleted the Instagram Stories and there has been no comment from her reps.

The singer kicks off the North American leg of her Holy Fvck Tour on Sept. 22 and has two dates scheduled in Canada – Oct. 15 at Toronto’s History and Oct. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal.

Lovato recently told Alternative Press that she doesn’t plan to make any more documentaries about her life (she’s done three already). “Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too,” she said. “And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos.”

On Monday, British singer Sam Fender pulled the plug on his remaining tour dates so he can focus on his mental health and, in July, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes scrapped his Wonder tour for the same reason. Justin Bieber announced earlier this month that he was pausing touring because he needs more time to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.