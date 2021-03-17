Demi Lovato Opens Up About Sexual Assaults

Demi Lovato claims she was sexually assaulted by the dealer who supplied the fentanyl-laced oxycodone and heroin cocktail that nearly killed her in 2018.

"I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of," she said. "When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me."

In her upcoming docuseries Dancing With the Devil, Lovato said when she woke up in hospital following the overdose, doctors asked her if she had had consensual sex.

She said “yes” because she “remembered him lying on top of me.”

But, Lovato added, “It wasn’t until maybe a month after my overdose that I realized, ‘Hey, you weren’t in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.’”

MORE: Demi Lovato Says She's 'Too Queer' To Be With A Man

The pop star admitted that after recovering from the overdose she called the dealer and arranged a hook-up.

“I wish I could say the last night that I ever touched heroin was the night of my overdose but it wasn’t. I wanted to rewrite his choice of violating me. I wanted it now to be my choice, and he also had something that I wanted, which were drugs.

“I ended up getting high.”

Lovato said she “mortified” by her decisions. “I thought, ‘How did I pick up the same drugs that put me in the hospital?’”

In the docuseries, Lovato talks about using crack cocaine, meth, MDMA, cocaine, marijuana and oxycodone. She shares a photo in which she is smoking heroin. “I started using recreationally, and obviously you can’t do that with heroin before you become addicted to it."

Demi Lovato, pictured in Toronto in 2009. John R. Kennedy / jrkm.ca

In Dancing With the Devil, which premieres on YouTube on March 23, the singer also opened up about being raped while working for the Disney Channel in the late 2000s by someone she “had to see … all the time” afterwards.

“I lost my virginity in a rape,” she said, without naming her assailant or describing when or where the assault happened.

“We were hooking up but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways.

“And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault, because I still went in the room with him, I still hooked up with him.”

Lovato appeared on the Disney Channel series As the Bell Rings in 2007-2008 and Sonny With a Chance from 2009 to 2011. She also made the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock in Ontario.