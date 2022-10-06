Demi Lovato Postpones Show After Losing Voice

Demi Lovato, who is scheduled to bring her Holy Fvck Tour to Canada next week, pulled the plug on Wednesday’s show in the Chicago area.

“Today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the singer told fans in an Instagram Story. “I’m so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show.”

Lovato said missing a performance “is the absolutely last thing I want to do” and promised that a new date will be announced soon.

The next scheduled show is Friday night in Detroit.

The 30-year-old is set to play Toronto’s History on Oct. 15 and Montreal’s L’Olympia on Oct. 16.

Earlier this month, Lovato said she is “sick” of being on the road. “I’m so f**king sick I can’t get out of bed,” she shared in an Instagram Story while on the European leg of the tour. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.”

Lovato later deleted the Instagram Stories and there was no comment from her reps.