Demi Lovato Reveals She Had Heart Attack, Strokes

Demi Lovato has revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack during her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

In a trailer for the docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the pop star recalls how doctors told her she had “five to 10 more minutes” to live.

During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Lovato spoke about the aftermath of her overdose.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today," she said. "I don't drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. Reading was a big deal … which was two months later because my vision was so blurry.

"I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."

The four-part docuseries, directed by Michael D. Ratner, premieres March 23 on YouTube. Lovato announced the project last month.

“I had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” explained Lovato. “Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna overflow.”