Demi Lovato Says She's 'Too Queer' To Be With A Man

Demi Lovato says the end of her engagement last year to Max Ehrich has made her realize she is “really queer.”

In an interview with Glamour, the pop star explained: “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am. This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Lovato, who has opened up about being fluid in the past ("I think love is love. You can find it in any gender," she told InStyle in 2018) said she feels “too queer” to be in a relationship with a man.

“I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right,” she admitted. “Some of the guys I was hanging out with – when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’

“It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

Lovato hinted she is almost ready to live her truth more openly than she already has. “I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am,” she said.

“I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

The Glamour interview comes ahead of the March 23rd premiere of Lovato’s docu-series Dancing with the Devil, which explores – among other things – her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato said the overdose left her with a number of side effects, including blind spots (she can no longer drive) and tinnitus (which affects hearing).

Still, the singer promised a new album is coming this year.