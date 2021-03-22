Demi Lovato Says She Was Minutes From Death

Demi Lovato has said she was minutes away from death after overdosing on fentanyl-laced heroin in 2018.

“The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes,” the pop star said during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here. And I'm grateful that I'm sitting here today, yeah.”

Lovato said leading up to her overdose she did not feel like she had control of her life. But, she admitted, “I also needed to grow up and take control … Nobody can answer for my overdose but me.”

The singer said she is currently “California sober” – which means she still drinks alcohol and smokes marijuana.

“I really don't feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my recovery to people, because I don't want anyone to look at my parameters of safety and think that's what works for them, because it might not,” she explained.

“I am cautious to say that, just like I feel the complete abstinent method isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, I don't think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too.”

MORE: Demi Lovato Opens Up About Sexual Assaults

Lovato insisted she is in a much better place in her life. “I feel so good. I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because I'm not quieting or diminishing any part of myself.

"My whole life, I was the horse that everyone was leading to the well, and they couldn't make me drink the water from the well. It wasn't until this past year that I was able to taste the freedom of the water in the well, because I finally was ready to drink it.”

Lovato's YouTube docuseries Dancing with the Devil premieres Tuesday.