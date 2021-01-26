Demi Lovato Signs On For Comedy Series Pilot

Demi Lovato has signed on to star in Hungry, a comedy series pilot in development for NBC.

The show will focus on friends in a food issues group.

Lovato, who has been open about her own eating disorder, is an executive producer on the project along with her manager Scott “Scooter” Braun and actor Sean Hayes, among others.

If picked up as a series, it will be Lovato’s first starring role since she played the titular role on Sonny with a Chance, which ran on Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011.

The pop star is no stranger to TV, though. She made her debut on Barney & Friends and had a guest role on Prison Break in 2006 before starring in the Disney Channel series As the Bell Rings and Sonny with a Chance.

Lovato made three Camp Rock TV movies in Ontario and appeared in several episodes of Glee. Last year, she had a recurring role on Will & Grace.

Her half-sister Madison De La Garza played Juanita on Desperate Housewives.