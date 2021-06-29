Demi Lovato Talk Show Gets Premiere Date

Demi Lovato’s eponymous talk show will premiere July 30 on The Roku Channel, it was announced Tuesday.

The pop star plans to cover "activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors,” according to a release. Each 10-minute episode of The Demi Lovato Show will also feature a guest star.

“Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things,” Lovato said, in a release. “We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together.

“There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold.”

The series will be directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

Last month, Lovato announced they are non-binary. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression,” the singer said in a message to fans on social media, “and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”