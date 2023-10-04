Demi Lovato To Host Her Own TV Holiday Special

Demi Lovato is set to host her very own holiday special, titled A Very Demi Holiday Special.

The all-new special will stream on the Roku Channel on December 8 and will include performances of Lovato's hits as well as holiday favourites such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and we presume, "Wonderful Christmastime," which she covered way back in 2008 when she was only 16.

Lovato will be joined by additional performers for the show, which includes “very special surprise duet,” all of whom will be announced closer to the air date.

In a statment Lovato expressed her excitement for the special, saying, “The holidays are such a special time of year, and I can’t wait to put my special twist on the celebrations."

“Together with Demi and the OBB Pictures team, we’ve created a truly fun and unique holiday experience for viewers to connect with and laugh over,” added Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media. “We can’t wait for audiences to unwrap this one-of-kind Roku Original special.”