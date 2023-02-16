Depeche Mode Adds 4 Shows In Canada

Depeche Mode on Thursday added more shows to its previously announced tour in support of their new album Memento Mori.

Last October, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore announced they would be performing at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on April 7, Videotron Centre in Quebec City on April 9 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 12.

The duo (founding member Andy Fletcher died last May) will be back in November for concerts in Montreal and Toronto followed by Edmonton and Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 24.

“We get to make music and we get to play music for you – hopefully bring a sense of joy and togetherness in our own small way,” Gahan, said at a press conference in Berlin last year. “In a world that seems to be constantly in some kind of turmoil, it sometimes feels a bit strange to be able to do this. At any time.

“But to be able to walk on a stage and bring some joy to a lot of people, I hope, is something that we’re pretty proud of.”

Memento Mori is set for release on March 24.

Check out the new dates here:

Nov. 3 - Montreal - Bell Centre

Nov. 5 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 21 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

Nov. 24 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena