Desiigner Seeks Mental Health Treatment After Exposing Himself On Flight

Rapper Desiigner said Thursday he is seeking mental health treatment after exposing himself on an overseas flight last weekend.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” the 25-year-old, whose real name is Sidney Selby, shared in an Instagram Story.

“While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital. i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane.”

Desiigner said he is “admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice.”

He ended his message with: “Mental health is real guys … if your (sic) not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Desiiger performed last Friday at Rolling Loud Thailand. On a flight back to the U.S., he reportedly exposed himself to a flight attendant. Police at the airport in Minneapolis detained and questioned the rapper but he was released without charges.

Desiigner, who is best known for his 2015 hit "Panda," told VladTV last year that he left Ye’s label in 2019 because he was “going through a little mental thing.”