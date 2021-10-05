Detroit Post Office Renamed In Honour Of Aretha Franklin

The U.S. government on Monday officially renamed a post office in Detroit for the late Aretha Franklin.

“Words cannot express for me what it means for me to be here to honour a dear friend and an amazing icon in America,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence at a ceremony, the Associated Press reported. “Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy: A post office with her name on it.”

The former Fox Creek Station, located about 8km east of downtown Detroit, is now the Aretha Franklin Post Office Building. It’s not far from the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, formerly Chene Park.

Franklin died in 2018 in her Detroit home at 76.