Diane Warren Wins 2nd Golden Globe Award In 10 Years

Songwriter Diane Warren won her second Golden Globe Award in a decade on Sunday night for “Io sì (Seen)” from the movie The Life Ahead.

The 64-year-old penned the song with Laura Pausini, who recorded it, and Niccolò Agliardi.

Warren’s last Golden Globes win and nomination was in 2011 for Cher's “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” from Burlesque. Her long list of songwriting credits includes hits for Céline Dion, Milli Vanilli, LeAnn Rimes, Aerosmith, Whitney Houston and Béyonce.

Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails shared the Golden Globe for Best Score with Jon Batiste for their work on the animated film Soul. Although the first for Batiste, it is the second Golden Globe for Ross and Reznor, who won in 2010 for The Social Network.

Singer Andra Day was named Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for her portrayal of jazz icon Billie Holiday in the Montreal-shot biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Although the Golden Globes receive plenty of hype, the awards are selected by only around 90 members of the secretive and scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association.