Did Britney Spears Send Secret Message Via Scrabble?

Britney Spears has sent concerned fans into sleuth mode by posting an image of a Scrabble board on Tuesday.

The pop star captioned the pic: “Can you find a word that isn’t actually a word ???? Sometimes it’s fun to make ones up !!!!”

Many fans are convinced Spears is sending a secret message with the photo of the Scrabble board, which includes words like “sins,” “veil” and “steal” and non-words like “etoned,” “frant.”

Tiles on the board spell out “tiuq,” “amgod” and “ropav” – or “quit,” “dogma” and “vapor” backwards.

“She’s talking to us through code,” reads one comment on the post. “Lets get to work.”

One fan wrote: “Please someone crack the code, she’s trying to tell us something.” Another declared: “Welp, It’s going to be a long night for me.”

Spears has not commented directly on the documentary Framing Britney Spears but recently posted a cryptic message.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she wrote.

Last week, a judge ruled that Spears' father Jamie can continue as the pop star's co-conservator.