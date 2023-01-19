Did Drake Buy Pharrell Williams' Gold-Plated PSP?

Drake might be the new owner of a gold-plated Sony PSP that once belonged to Pharrell Williams.

The just-released video for “Jumbotron S**t Poppin’” shows a golden PSP among other bling in the opening seconds. The Canadian rap star is then shown holding the gaming device throughout the video.

Williams commissioned the PSP encased in 14k gold in 2008 and sold it at auction last November for $19,375 (U.S.). The description said it came with a custom Goyard carrying case.

Of course, it’s possible someone else snatched up the PSP and loaned it to Drake for the video, which was directed by Tristan C-M.

Check out the video below: