Did Katy Perry Tease A Collab With Taylor Swift?

Did Katy Perry plant an Easter egg in the episode of American Idol that aired Tuesday?

Many fans believe the pop star teased a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift, her one-time nemesis.

During the episode, which was taped in early December, Camille Lamb and Althea Grace nailed a duet of “You Don’t Own Me” despite not getting along at first. After being put forward to the next round, Perry told fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan: “Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?”

The clip was tweeted by both American Idol and its host Ryan Seacrest – with the latter asking: “Is this an Easter egg?!”

Perry and Swift reportedly fell out after Perry hired three of Swift’s dancers for a tour. The singers traded lyrical jabs in Perry’s “Swish Swish” and Swift’s “Bad Blood.” But, in 2019, they patched things up and Perry chalked it up to “just a misunderstanding.”

Since then, fans of both stars have been holding out hope there will be a collaboration. They have had to settle for Perry appearing in the video for Swift's 2019 hit "You Need to Calm Down."

As of Wednesday morning, Perry has not addressed the fan fervour on social media – but Swift fuelled the speculation when she announced her forthcoming Fearless (Taylor's Version) includes songs from the vault that "include some of my favourite artists."