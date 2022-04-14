Did The Kid LAROI Shade Scooter Braun On TikTok?

Is The Kid LAROI shading music mogul Scott “Scooter” Braun?

The 18-year-old artist posted a TikTok video on Wednesday in which he encourages fans to “show me ur last mistake” using a clip of his new single “Thousand Miles.” As the lyrics “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gonna make / I know I’m gonna make tonight / And I will never change” play, images of Braun appear.

LAROI, whose real name is Charlton Howard, left Braun’s management company SB Projects last September after only three months and signed with Rebel Management.

So is the TikTok video a diss or a publicity stunt for LAROI’s new single? In the comments, many fans think LAROI is taking a shot at Braun. “Welcome to the Taylor Swift team,” reads one. Another confessed “the way I can’t tell if this is a joke or not.”

Billboard’s Rania Aniftos wondered: “Is LAROI saying his ‘last mistake’ was leaving Braun or working with him in the first place?” But, Thania Garcia at Variety reported: “After connecting with sources on both sides, it appears Braun was in on the stunt and gave his blessing to Laroi. The “mistake” seems open for interpretation, too, as part of a faux feud that may continue via additional videos from both parties.”

Braun, who reps artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, was slammed by Swift in 2019 after he acquired the rights to her early albums. (He sold the rights in 2020 to Shamrock Holdings.) Last July, Braun filed for divorce from his Canadian wife Yael Cohen after seven years of marriage.

Reps for LAROI and Braun have not commented on the TikTok video.