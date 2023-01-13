Did Ye Secretly Get Married?

Did Ye secretly tie the knot?

According to TMZ, the embattled rap star had a private ceremony with Bianca Censori, a longtime architectural designer at Yeezy.

“Our sources say Ye and Bianca recently had some sort of wedding ceremony – though we're told it doesn't appear they've filed a marriage certificate to make it legal,” the website reported.

It published a photo of Ye out and about on Jan. 8 with what could be a wedding ring.

Last month, Ye released a song titled “Censori Overload” that includes the lyrics: “The Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Ye has not made any public comment about his relationship status.

Ye's marriage to Kim Kardashian ended in 2021 after seven years and their divorce was finalized last November. He shares four children with her.

The rapper has kept a fairly low profile after a flurry of anti-Semitic comments in interviews and tweets late last year that cost him lucrative business deals. In December, Ye told right wing broadcaster Alex Jones that he sees “good things about Hitler" and "every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

When Jones said the Nazis were “thugs” who “did a lot of bad things,” Ye interjected: “But they did good things, too. We’re going to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."