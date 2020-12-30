Diddy Hands Out Cash, Gift Cards In Miami

Sean “Diddy” Combs handed out cash and supermarket gift cards to residents of a low-income Miami neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The music mogul arrived at House of Wings in Overtown wearing a mask, a plastic shield over his face and gloves. Flanked by bodyguards, he helped distribute $50 gift cards for supermarket chain Publix as well as $50 bills.

Hundreds of people who showed up also received gift bags filled with personal hygiene products.

Local promoter Michael Gardner told reporters Diddy reached out to him asking how he could help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diddy lives 15 minutes away from Overtown in a multi-million-dollar mansion on Miami Beach's Star Island.

Watch coverage from the Miami Herald below: