Diddy Sparks Debate By Tweeting About Death Of R&B

Diddy tweeted Monday that he has “#GottaMoveOn” after sparking conversations last week by tweeting: “Who killed R&B?”

On Saturday, Diddy tweeted: “It’s been 3 days of the debate. This is the clarity of the message…It’s not disrespect to anybody.

“This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!!”

Diddy added: “This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, support!!”

During Instagram Live chats with artists like Timbaland, Mary J. Blige and Kehlani, Diddy complained about the lack of vulnerability in R&B. "I need that emotion," he said.

"R&B is motherf**king dead as of right now ... R&B is a feeling. You've got to be able to sing. You've got to tell the truth. R&B is not a hustle."

Diddy also lamented the over-use of Auto-Tune in R&B. "It took the confidence away from the singer," he said of the ubiquitous voice-correcting software. "If y'all out there and y'all got real talent, that's what really matters."

He challenged Timbaland to name five R&B artists who can sing "somebody's face off" without Auto-Tune. When Timbaland struggled to come up with a list (he named Susan Carol and "these twins" whose names he forgot) Diddy interupted: “R&B don’t sound too alive. You don’t even know nobody’s name.”