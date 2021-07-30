Dierks Bentley Debuts 'Beers On Me' Ft. Breland, HARDY

Just in time for the last full month of summer, Dierks Bentley delivers “Beers On Me” ft. Breland and HARDY.

The track has its roots in a writers’ retreat in Telluride during the lockdown and was completed in Nashville, with Bentley and Ross Copperman producing.

“HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, ‘I wish I could buy all my fans a beer.’ After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me,’” Bentley explained, in a release.

“I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn’t be more proud to have him and HARDY on this song with me.”

Ahead of the song's release, Breland tweeted that the collaboration "will change my life and if I were any more excited I would need a diaper."

Bentley kicks off his Beers On Me Tour of the U.S. on Aug. 13.