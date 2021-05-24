Dierks Bentley Injured In Bike Race

Country star Dierks Bentley told fans Sunday that he suffered injuries in a cycling accident.

“Other than going over the handlebars on mile 60 and busting my hip…good times,” he captioned a video clip on Instagram.

The 45-year-old singer (curiously, Bentley’s age is listed as 47 on the official race website) did not provide details about his accident or the severity of his injuries – but it appears he finished the Co2uT Triceratops 100-mile (161-kilometre) race with a time of just under 6h5m.

Hundreds of cyclists raced through the desert from Colorado to Utah on Saturday. Bentley finished 74th of 175 male riders.

In June 2019, he broke his his left hand in a mishap while mountain-biking in Colorado.

Bentley is scheduled to kick off his Beers On Me tour of the U.S. on Aug. 13.