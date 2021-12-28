Dior Postpones Travis Scott Collaboration

French fashion house Dior said Tuesday it has pressed pause of its collaboration with Travis Scott following last month’s Astroworld Festival tragedy.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” read a statement to WWD.

Scott’s reps told WWD it was a mutual decision to halt the collection from the rapper and Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones.

Unveiled earlier this year, Cactus Jack Dior was described by Dior as “a collection that explores the identities of a groundbreaking modern musician and the heritage of one of the leading Parisian couture houses.”

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured when the crowd at the Astroworld Festival in Houston surged towards the stage while Scott was performing. He has since been slapped with more than 140 lawsuits.

Last month, Nike announced it was postponing the launch of Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack “out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival.”