Diplo Opens Up About His Sexuality

DJ and music producer Diplo has once again shared his thoughts about his sexuality.

“I don’t want to define that I’m gay but I think the best answer I have is that I’m not not gay,” the 44-year-old said on the High Low with EmRata podcast. Diplo said he is more into a person’s “vibe” than gender.

“There’s a couple of guys I could date,” he said. “Life partner wise. I’m not really aroused by men that much, that I know about. I mean, I’m sure I’ve got [oral sex] from a guy before. For sure.”

Diplo added that he believes getting oral sex from a guy is “not that gay.”

He went on to say young males are more fluid today than when he was growing up. “It’s just weird how the temperature of our culture changed,” said Diplo.

Diplo makes out with Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar in the 2018 video for “Então Vai.” YouTube / Pabllo Vittar

Over the years, Diplo has joked about his sexuality on social media. “I’m only half gay,” he tweeted in June 2016. Three years later, he declared “masculinity is a prison.”

Diplo has three sons, aged 2 to 13, from two previous relationships and previously dated rapper M.I.A. and pop star Katy Perry.