Diplo Reflects On Running Marathon On Acid

Diplo has opened up about running the Los Angeles Marathon last weekend while on acid.

The 44-year-old DJ and producer had revealed in a social media post on March 20 that he added five drops of LSD to his water bottle ahead of the run, which he said he finished in 3 hours and 35 minutes (according to the official results, it was 3:55:11).

“I didn’t trip out while I was running,” Diplo told The Hollywood Reporter. “I probably took half a tab of acid at the marathon, but it really motivated me, because I was running at the fastest pace I’ve ever ran.” He peaked at 8:22/mile, according to the official stats.

“You also have all these runners around you, so your energy’s there. I was running a seven-minute mile for the first eight miles, which is crazy. I really paid for it in the end of the marathon. But that first two hours was a breeze, man. It was so fast. And maybe acid has a different effect on people, but for me, those first two hours, which is usually the scariest part of a marathon, just went by so quickly."

He added: “You’re sweating in your energy. If you’re doing something with acid, and you’re not sitting around, I think that it’s like putting stereo headphones on, as opposed to mono. You see some colours different. There weren’t giant lizards jumping out of the sky. It’s not like that. In small doses, it just gives you a fresher perspective. It’s like wearing glasses sometimes. These things are clear.”

Diplo admitted he’s a fan of psychedelics. “I’ll put it like this: I take acid a lot when I’m working, and when I’m waking up,” he said. “I don’t want to do too much caffeine, and I don’t want to drink alcohol, so I put a little bit, a little drop sometimes.”