Diplo Unveils Colourful Crocs Collaboration

Diplo is following in the foam resin footsteps of Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, KISS and Post Malone by launching a collaboration with Crocs.

The Diplo x Crocs collection includes a colourful Classic Clog with three-dimensional mushroom Jibbitz charms ($69.99 U.S.) and a new Crocs Sandal ($49.99 U.S.) with eight glow-in-the-dark Jibbitz charms.

“I wear my Crocs literally everywhere so I'm stoked to have some with my name on them and that others can get them too,” Diplo said, in a release. “Crocs helped me bring my adventures to life with these designs and the 3D, light up and glow-in-the-dark mushroom Jibbitz charms are cooler than I could've imagined.”

The limited edition footwear will be available on the Crocs website beginning at 12 noon ET on June 8.