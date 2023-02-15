Director Shares 1st Look At Lady Gaga In 'Joker' Sequel

Director Todd Phillips has given fans a first look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to his 2019 flick Joker.

Gaga is seen face-to-face with Joaquin Phoenix in the image, which Phillips captioned: “Happy Valentines Day.”

It has been speculated that Gaga is portraying Harley Quinn in the film, which is currently in production.

The pop star confirmed her involvement in the Joker sequel last August by sharing an animated clip on social media showing two silhouette images coming together for a dance, set to Irving Berlin’s 1930s song “Cheek to Cheek.” (Gaga’s 2014 duets album with Tony Bennett took its name from the song.)

Gaga is up for an Oscar for Best Original Song next month thanks to “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun Maverick.

She won Original Song at the Oscars in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and was nominated in 2016 for “’Til It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground. Gaga also earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2019’s A Star Is Born.

Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, is scheduled to open in cinemas on Oct. 4, 2024.