Director Waiting For Rihanna To Sign Off On Documentary

Fans are closer than ever to being able to see the highly-anticipated documentary about Rihanna, according to its director.

Peter Berg, who directed Rihanna in 2012’s Battleship, has said he is waiting for the pop superstar and business mogul to give her stamp of approval to the documentary. A title has not been disclosed.

“She’s a perfectionist, so we keep adding,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s been six and a half years of filming, so, yeah, it’s ready to come out. We’re just waiting on her to say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ I don’t know. Maybe it’ll be a 10-year project.”

When it was announced in 2015, the doc was hyped as “an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon” and “much more a character study than a music film.”

Three years later, Berg told Slash Film the documentary is “a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes in to making her this talent that she is” and promised it would be released “in about a month and a half, two months.

In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources as saying Amazon Prime paid $25 million U.S. for the rights to the untitled documentary. Berg, in a 2020 interview with Collider, said the project was almost done and would likely start streaming in July 2021.

In his new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Berg said chronicling Rihanna’s busy life has been “such an enriching experience.”

He added: “I don’t really care how long it takes.”

Rihanna is scheduled to perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Arizona next month. The singer has not released an album since 2016's Anti.