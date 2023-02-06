Disturbed Announces Spring Dates In Canada
Disturbed announced Monday they are bringing their Take Back Your Life tour to Canada this spring.
The heavy metal band will launch the trek at Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 27 and then make stops in Quebec City, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford.
Joining Disturbed will be Theory of a Deadman. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
It is the first full tour by Disturbed since 2018 and follows the band’s eighth studio album Divisive.
April 27 - Bell Centre, Montreal
April 29 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City
May 1 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
May 8 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg
May 10 - Rogers Place, Edmonton
May 12 - Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Disturbed & Theory of a Deadman