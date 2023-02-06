Disturbed Announces Spring Dates In Canada

Disturbed announced Monday they are bringing their Take Back Your Life tour to Canada this spring.

The heavy metal band will launch the trek at Montreal’s Bell Centre on April 27 and then make stops in Quebec City, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford.

Joining Disturbed will be Theory of a Deadman. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

It is the first full tour by Disturbed since 2018 and follows the band’s eighth studio album Divisive.

April 27 - Bell Centre, Montreal

April 29 - Videotron Centre, Quebec City

May 1 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

May 8 - Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

May 10 - Rogers Place, Edmonton

May 12 - Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford