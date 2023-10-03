Disturbed Singer Reunited With Lost Puppy

This past weekend was one where Disturbed frontman David Draiman was feeling "down with the sickness," after his ten-week-old puppy golden retriever went missing from his home.

On Sunday (October 1), Draiman posted on socials that he was "absolutely devastated," telling fans that Charlotte was taken from the backyard of the family home in Miami on Saturday. He added that they were offering a reward for her safe return.

Charlotte has become a regular fixture on Draiman's Instagram since the puppy first joined the family on September 8, with multiple posts sharing his #puppylove.

Thankfully, Charlotte is now home with Draiman, who updated fans. "Found her!!! THANK GOD!!!" he posted on socials. "Thanks so much to the selfless people who helped reunite us. There are still good people in this world 🙏🏻"

Draiman explained that the puppy must have wandered out of the yard and she was picked up by a neighbour, who posted signs in the area about a lost dog. He contacted them and was quickly reunited with his "baby."

We love when hard rock dudes turn out to be softies. See Draiman's posts below.