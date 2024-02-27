DJ Khaled Had Security Carry Him To Stage To Keep His Jordans Clean

DJ Khaled has a legendary sneaker collection with upwards of 10,000-plus pairs of kicks. He even once listed his closet on Airbnb for people to witness in the flesh. However, keeping those shoes clean is all part of being a collector.

As he was arriving to perform at the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami last night (February 26), Khaled was immediately concerned about getting his Air Jordans dirty in the sand leading to the stage. So he did what any serious sneaker head would do and asked his security team to carry him.

"I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?" Khaled asked, as he exited his car. "Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it."

The guards then proceeded to carry him to a small Polaris flatbed truck. "Can't mess up the Js," Khaled said once aboard.

When the truck arrived to the stage, the guards once again lifted him up and carried him the 30-feet to the stage, while Khaled was pointing at his Js. From there he reportedly played a hits-filled set that featured a guest appearance by Rick Ross.

Perhaps the funniest thing of all about the video is the caption, in which Khaled simply promotes his upcoming album that is set to feature Drake... which he's been hyping on the regular since first revealing the news back in September.

See the post below.