DJ Khaled Hypes 'Another Wing' Chicken Brand

DJ Khaled is hyping chicken wings branded Another Wing and available through delivery apps in at least two Canadian cities.

The music producer partnered with Miami-based Reef Technology, which operates ghost kitchens in five countries to service platforms like UberEats. The company said Another Wing is available in Toronto and Vancouver.

“Order another wing. And another. And another,” DJ Khaled says in a video he shared on Instagram. “Because one wing is never enough.”

Another Wing offers regular and boneless chicken wings in eight flavours, including “Un Un Un Believable Buffalo,” “You Loyal! Lemon Pepper” and “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha.” Side orders include waffle fries and onion rings.

On UberEats in Toronto, wings are priced at $13.95 for six and $18.45 for 10 and a 30-wing “Mogul Meal” is $44.45. A six-piece tenders combo is priced at $24.95 a “giant, gooey fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie stuffed with molten chocolate” sells for $7.95.

DJ Khaled is not the first music star to get into the chicken business. Earlier this year, Drake invested in the growing Dave’s Hot Chicken chain and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Popeyes in a deal that will give her ownership in new franchises. In May, McDonald's offered a BTS Meal that included 10 McNuggets with dipping sauces inspired by those in the pop group’s native South Korea.