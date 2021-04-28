DJ Khaled Says His New Album Is Ready

DJ Khaled announced Tuesday he’s got another one!

The producer shared the cover of Khaled Khaled, his first new collection of collaborations since 2019’s Father of Asahd, which drops on Friday. It shows Khaled with sons Asahd and Aalam.

“This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Time to bring MORE LIGHT.

“I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Although Khaled did not share a track listing, he has previously said the album features artists like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Meek Mill. The previously released singles “POPSTAR” and “GREECE” featuring Drake could also be on Khaled Khaled.

In a video he shared on Instagram earlier this week, Khaled said the new album is special. “I worked my whole career, I worked my whole life, and I’m just getting started,” he said.