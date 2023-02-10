DJ Khaled Shares Big News

DJ Khaled made several announcements Thursday, including details of a scholarship, a new record deal and (another one!) a new retail venture.

At a press conference inside the W Hotel in Miami Beach, the 47-year-old said his We The Best Foundation will provide a four-year scholarship to a student who wants to attend Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University.

Khaled also announced that he is leaving Sony Music’s Epic Records and going to Def Jam, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG). The deal includes making Khaled, who was once an executive at Def Jam South, a Global Creative Consultant at UMG.

“We’re going to be signing artists … we’re going to be doing a lot of big things at We The Best Def Jam,” he promised. “I’m about being creative and taking things to the next level.”

.@djkhaled is taking his talents to @defjam! He just announced the move at his press conference in Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/q25kXMuzAb — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) February 9, 2023

Khaled also announced that Snipes will open a We The Best concept store in Miami Beach later this year that will offer footwear and apparel as well as exclusive merch. It will also have a live DJ and studio space for local artists.

Khaled has a home in Miami Beach and is a partner in the Florida-based restaurant chain The Licking.

Following the announcements, Khaled was presented with the Key to the City of Miami Beach by mayor Dan Gelber, who proclaimed it “DJ Khaled Day.” Francis Suarez, mayor of nearby Miami, was also on hand to honour Khaled with keys to the city and a proclamation of “We The Best Day.”

After the presser, Khaled headed over to the grand opening of a Raising Cane's restaurant in the heart of South Beach.

This just in from DJ Khaled: ‘Raising Cane’s at South Beach is a major key’ pic.twitter.com/RpwfkKS98X — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) February 9, 2023