DJ Snake, Selena Gomez Debut 'Selfish Love'

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have debuted “Selfish Love" ahead of the release of Gomez's Spanish-language collection Revelación.

The pair previously teamed up for 2018’s “Taki Taki,” which also featured Cardi B and Ozuna.

“Selfish Love” is one of seven tracks on the EP, which drops March 12 and includes the previously-released singles “Baila Conmigo” ft. Rauw Alejandro and “De Una Vez” as well as “Dámelo To” ft. Myke Towers, “Buscando Amor,” “Vicio” and “Adios.”

Gomez’s first Spanish collection comes a decade after she tweeted: “Can’t wait for y’all to hear the Spanish record. It’s sounding so cool.” (Gomez retweeted the throwback in January and joked: “I think it will be worth the wait.”)

The 28-year-old pop star has previously sung in Spanish on 2010’s “Un Año Sin Lluvia” – a version of the Selena Gomez & the Scene track “A Year Without Rain.” In 2014, Gomez covered “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by her late namesake, Tejano singer Selena, as well as “Más,” a Spanish version of the 2009 Selena Gomez & the Scene song “More.”

Check out "Selfish Love" below: