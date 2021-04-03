DMX Hospitalized After Drug Overdose: Report

Rapper DMX is reportedly in grave condition in hospital after suffering a drug overdose.

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying the 50-year-old had a heart attack as a result of the overdose around 11 p.m. local time on Friday. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, about an hour north of New York City.

Reps for DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, confirmed to Billboard that he is in hospital but declined to provide more information.

Chance the Rapper, SZA, Ja Rule, Missy Elliot, Kehlani, Rick Ross, Ice T and Big Freedia are among the music stars sending their best wishes to DMX via social media.

"We Love you X get well fast," tweeted LL Cool J.

DMX previously opened up about being addicted to crack cocaine as a teenager. His long criminal record includes arrests for possession of cocaine and marijuana.

In October 2019, he checked himself into rehab for substance abuse as part of "his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first," according to a message on his Instagram at the time.

DMX’s most recent studio album was 2015’s Redemption of the Beast.

His acting roles include the 1999 Vancouver-shot flick Romeo Must Die and 2000’s made-in-Toronto movie Exit Wounds.