Doc About 'Jagged Little Pill' Anniversary Premiering At TIFF

A documentary on the 25th anniversary of Alanis Morissette’s breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Jagged is a 99-minute feature directed by Alison Klayman that, according to a description, “explores how Alanis came to be that empowered woman so many admire, and what happens when a 21-year-old becomes a worldwide phenomenon.”

The Ottawa native released Jagged Little Pill globally in 1995 after putting out two dance-pop albums in Canada in the early ‘90s. The groundbreaking collaboration with songwriter-producer Glen Ballard – which spawned hits like “You Oughta Know," "Ironic" and “Hand In My Pocket” – became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

“There's footage in this that I've never even seen,” Morissette told Audible of the doc. “As Alison's been working on it, I'm saying, ‘I don't want to see anything until the end.’ Because I think 50 percent of what she found in my archives is footage I've never even seen, some of it I don't even remember having been there.

“So it'll be entertaining I think, fingers crossed.”

Jagged is set to air on HBO after its TIFF debut.

Another music-themed film screening at the festival is Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a documentary about the iconic singer co-directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner. It follows her rise from gospel choirs to international stardom and is packed with music stars, including Elton John, Gladys Knight, Olivia Newton-John and Gloria Estefan.

The 46th edition of TIFF is scheduled to run from Sept. 9 to 18.